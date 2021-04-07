Sara Ali Khan roped as beauty brand ambassador

Mumbai: "Since I was a kid, my mother has been using onion oil, rice water, Amla juice, etc on my hair. These kitchen recipes have always done wonders for my hair. When Mamaearth approached me to endorse their hair care range and I got to know that their products are inspired by traditional recipes using natural ingredients, I knew I had to partner with this brand."

She adds: "While they create great toxin-free products, what I love the most about the brand is their philosophy of goodness inside and their purpose of serving a greater good. I am excited to embark upon this journey and urge fellow millennials to choose the goodness of Mamaearth."



Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Mamaearth, said: "We are a brand founded by millennials for millennials. As a purpose-driven brand, we intend to serve a greater goal along with creating great quality products that are safe and effective. Sara is a voice that the youth resonate with and we strongly feel that she would be able to advocate the brand's ideology and further our cause."

—IANS
































