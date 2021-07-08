Rakul Preet Singh shares glimpse of a day in her life

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Thursday shared a glimpse of a day in her life on social media.

Rakul posted a video on Instagram that shows her getting her hair and make-up done. The later part of the video features the actress posing for a photoshoot.

"Oh hi there #dayinmylife #fashionshoot #myday," she wrote as caption.

On the work front, the actress's diary is full. She will be seen in "Attack", "MayDay", "Thank God" and "Doctor G". She also has "Indian 2" starring Kamal Haasan.

Her latest release was the digital film "Sardar Ka Grandson" co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

--IANS