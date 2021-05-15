Raima Sen: OTT has given so much to us as actors and audience

Mumbai: Actress Raima Sen, who will be seen in the supernatural crime thriller web series "The Last Hour", feels the OTT space has given a lot to actors as well as audiences.

"I can't really tell you much about the character. It's a supernatural crime thriller but I can say one thing that it's extremely intriguing. The series will keep people on the edge and it is wholesome entertainment. One would not be able to skip a scene," Raima promised.

She added: "OTT has given so much to us as actors and audience. We can experiment now and people have a lot to choose from. So, the advent has been really great."

"The Last Hour" also features Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Robin Tamang and Shaylee Krishen. The series releases on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

--IANS