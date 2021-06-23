Top
Home > Showbiz > Bollywood News > Radhika Apte takes second vaccine shot for Covid-19

Radhika Apte takes second vaccine shot for Covid-19

 The Hawk |  23 Jun 2021 9:23 AM GMT

Radhika Apte takes second vaccine shot for Covid-19
X

Mumbai: Actress Radhika Apte took her second vaccine shot for Covid exactly a month after her first dose. The actress shared the update with fans on Instagram on Tuesday.


"TWICE JABBED" wrote Radhika, using the hashtag 'long live NHS'. The National Health Service (NHS) is the umbrella term for the healthcare systems of the United Kingdom.


The actress is reportedly in London, hometown of her husband Benedict Taylor.


In Tuesday's picture, Radhika sits casually in her home garden dressed in a pink top and blue jeans, with a coffee mug in one hand. She signals with fingers of her other hand to denote her second dose.


—IANS

Updated : 23 Jun 2021 9:23 AM GMT
Tags:    Radhika Apte   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X