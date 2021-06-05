Pratik Gandhi, Malika Arora among celebs backing awareness drive on World Environment Day

Mumbai: Celebrities including Malaika Arora, Pratik Gandhi, Dia Mirza, Sania Mirza, Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia have come together to support an awareness campaign on World Environment Day.



With the aim to raise awareness and rekindle hope within every individual with simple yet impactful calls to action -- like tree plantation and avoiding plastics usage -- a special film will be released in partnership with UN India and WWF India on June 5. The campaign is called "#StopTheMelt".

To drive deeper engagement with the audience, a five-hour content including "Wild Karnataka", "The Story Of Plastic", "Jeremy Wade: Mighty Ganga", "Great Global Clean-Up" and "India 2050" will be telecast.

"2020 was a year of reckoning -- a global pandemic that's wreaked havoc in every part of the world, and a climate crisis that continues to deepen. This year, as we enter the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, we must vigorously renew our commitment to tackle climate change head-on through collective action -- plant more trees, change our diet, say no to plastic and pledge to re-use, reduce and recycle. That is the call to action of our new campaign #StopTheMelt," said Megha Tata, managing director (South Asia, Discovery Inc). The show airs on Discovery India.

—IANS