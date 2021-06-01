Parineeti Chopra aspires to be like 'Gen Z'

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra has sought fan advice. She wants to don streetwear and be like Gen Z, and needs their opinion.

"I wanna wear streetwear and be 'candid on Instagram' like Gen Z. Please advise," she wrote as caption for an image from her Turkish holiday.

In the image that Parineeti posted on Instagram, she is seen in sweatpants and sweatshirt. She completed her look with sneakers, sunglasses and a satchel.

Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra wrote: "Ahemmm…. This is where i shine!!! Lessgo. @parineetichopra."

The actress has three releases this year – "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", "Saina" and "The Girl On The Train".

--IANS