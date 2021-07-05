'Oh! Baby' turns 2, Samantha recalls 'little movie with biggest heart'

Mumbai: The Samantha Akkineni-starrer "Oh! Baby" was released two years ago on this day, and on Monday afternoon the actress took to Instagram to share fond memories of the film's shoot.

"Two years of #Ohbaby A movie that I will cherish with all my heart. Oh baby will always be that movie I fondly look back at, more so for the people I got to make it with. The laughter on sets, the goof ups, the wholehearted trust and the everlasting friendships.. the little movie with the biggest heart," wrote Samantha Akkineni.

"Oh! Baby" is a 2019 Telugu fantasy comedy film directed by BV Nandini Reddy. The film is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film "Miss Granny".

In 2021, Samantha starred in the second season of the Hindi web series "The Family Man". She played the role of the antagonist Raji, a rebel leader from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

Samantha's upcoming film is a mythological drama "Shaakuntalam" opposite Malayalam actor Dev Mohan. The film revolves around the epic love story of King Dushyanta and Shakuntala. —IANS