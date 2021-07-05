Nikhil Bhambri's homemade remedy helped Priyank Sharma beat the cold

Mumbai: Actor Nikhil Bhambri, who plays Adheesh in the series "Puncch Beat 2", recalls how, while shooting for the show in Dehradun prior to lockdown, he had prepared a mix of hot water, honey, lemon and turmeric to help co-stars including Priyank Sharma beat the cold.

"It was more fun shooting in the cold weather of Dehradun and on top of that we were in our costumes. So, during one of the shoots, when it was unbearably cold, we made a hot water drink with 'haldi' (turmeric), honey and lemon in hot water as suggested by Maasi (Niki Walia). After having the preparation, we were all warmed up, and we survived the entire winter with this," says Nikhil.

Agreeing to the remedy, Priyank says: "Yes, it was quite something".

The ALTBalaji show centres around college, teen drama and a murder mystery. The second season stars Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Khushi Joshi, Harshita Gaur, Samyuktha Hegde, Kajol Tyagi, Nikhil Bhambri, Samir Soni, and Niki Aneja Walia. —IANS