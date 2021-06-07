Neha Kakkar thanks hubby Rohanpreet for gifting her 'life'

Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar on Monday thanked family, friends and fans for wishing her on her birthday, which she celebrated on June 6. She was particularly grateful to husband Rohanpreet Singh for giving her the special gift called life.

"My 1st Birthday after getting Married to My Prince Charming @rohanpreetsingh I can't tell you all whaaaaat he's given to me. Rohu ne Mujhe LIFE di hai.. Life.. Zindagi It was Indeed My Besttttest Birthday EVER!!!!! Thank you almighty God!" she wrote on Instagram.

"And now about the people who've invested their precious time in creating Posts for Me. My Friends, My Family, My Wellwishers and Specially My Everything MY #NeHearts. Just wanted to let you all know that it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to leave a Comment on Everyone's post and I DONT let my team reply on my behalf coz that would be cheating," the singer added.

Neha also explained why she had kept her phone switched off on her birthday. "Also people who tried calling, I had switched my Phone Off since everybody was calling But You Must know that I've been seeing all My Birthday Posts, Messages and I have No words how much love you all shower on Me. Thank you bahut chota word hai aapke Pyar Ke liye. But since that's the only word to express our Gratitude, I Must Thank Each one of YOU. Khoob Saraaaa Pyar Aap Sabko," she wrote.

