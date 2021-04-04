Mohit Suri travels to Goa for 'Ek Villain Returns' shoot

Mumbai: The director shared a selfie on instagram wearing a mask and sunglass.

He wrote: "In #subzero #mortalkombatmovie mode! Enroute #goa for the battle #ekvillainreturns shoot!! #finishhim @uditaagoswami."

Meanwhile, parts of 'Ek Villain Returns' has already been shot in Mumbai. The film stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead.

Recently, veteran actor Jeetendra dropped by at the set of 'Ek Villain Returns', to meet the cast and crew of the film. Jeetendra's wife Shobha Kapoor and daughter Ekta Kapoor are among names credited as the film's producers.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

—IANS