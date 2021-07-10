Top
Home > Showbiz > Bollywood News > Mithila Palkar stuns in new photoshoot

Mithila Palkar stuns in new photoshoot

 The Hawk |  10 July 2021 4:45 PM GMT

Mithila Palkar stuns in new photoshoot
X

Mumbai: Actress Mithila Palkar took to social media on Friday and shared pictures from a recent photoshoot.

The actress posted the pictures on her Instagram page. She looked stunning in a beige outfit comprising of a ruffled skirt, spaghetti top, and a dupatta, with makeup completing the look.

Mithila, 28, is popularly known for her role in the web series "Little Things" and films like "Karwaan" and "Chopsticks".

She was last seen in Renuka Shahane's OTT-released film "Tribhanga" co-starring Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.

—IANS

Updated : 10 July 2021 4:45 PM GMT
Tags:    Mithila Palkar   Photoshoot   Instagram   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X