Malvi Malhotra: Urmila Matondkar has been such a support in my life

Mumbai: Actress Malvi Malhotra, who hit the headlines last year after a producer stabbed her thrice for rejecting his proposal, has praised actress-politician Urmila Matondkar for her support after the incident.

"Urmila ma'am has been such a support in my life. She stood by me when the mishap happened, and now she is also standing for society. She deserves accolades and credit for the way she, being a woman, has been fighting tooth and nail for the people," Malvi said.

On the pandemicm she said: "My heart goes out to the ones who lost their lives. As responsible citizens let's stand together and take accountability. Let's follow all the protocols and get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises. We will get over this as a nation."

—IANS