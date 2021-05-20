Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian sizzle in the sun

Los Angeles: Sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are snapped sunbathing in bikinis in a new image that the former posted on Instagram, on Wednesday.

In the image, the sisters show off toned frames lounging on deckchairs. While Kourtney opts for an orange string bikini, Khloe sticks to much the same style of two-piece fashion but in white.

"Khaki wishes and cookie dreams, XO Jane and Suzanne," Kourtney wrote as caption with the picture.

The image had garnered over 1,065,992 likes in about half a day of being posted.

--IANS