Kiara Advani Missing Her Bikini Body

Mumbai: Actor Kiara Advani seems to be missing her bikini body as on Sunday, she shared on Instagram a throwback picture, where she is seen wearing a yellow bikini and captioned the post as "Dear bikini bod, please come back..." Netizens have left a string of comments on Kiara's throwback image, which was taken during her vacation in Maldives. "Hot stuff," fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented. "Babe," actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, adding a fire emoji. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The team shot for the film in Chandigarh.

She also has a film 'Shershaah' in her kitty. In the movie, she is paired opposite her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra.—ANI