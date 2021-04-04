Kartik Aaryan is waiting for his Covid-19 test result

Top
 The Hawk |  4 April 2021 11:05 AM GMT

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a picture with a kitten as he is waiting for his Covid-19 test results.

Kartik posted a picture on Instagram this Sunday. He shared an old picture posing with a kitten. In the image, he is seen dressed in a red T-shirt paired with grey sweatpants. A kitten is seen sitting next to him.

"Waiting for my report (cat emoji) (positive and negative emoji)," he wrote.

Kartik had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik would also be seen in the film "Dhamaka" which would be released on OTT.

—IANS

The Hawk


