Kareena shares a picture with sisters Karisma and Riddhima

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a glamorous picture posing with her "sisters" on Thursday. In the Instagram image, Kareena is seen with elder sister Karisma and their first cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Kareena wears a black tube top paired with a beige blazer and black pants. She completed her look with kohl eyes. Karisma and Riddhima stand next to Kareena as they pose for the camera.

"Sisters," Kareena captioned the image.

Riddhima dropped a few heart emojis in the comment section.

Kareena's sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan tagged the trio as "Divas".

The actress and the entire Kapoor clan came together to celebrate veteran actress Neetu Kapoor's birthday on Wednesday night.

Earlier this year, Kareena was blessed with her second son on February 21. Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

—IANS