Kareena, Preity Zinta's Message For Their Mothers-In-Law On Mother's Day

Mumbai: Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Preity Zinta chose the occasion of Mother's Day to express gratitude to their mother-in-law.

Kareena posted a photograph with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on Instagram and captioned: "From strength to strength." Preity Zinta also posted a photo with her mother-in-law on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to my other mother. Thank you for raising the man of my dreams and Thank you for loving me, spoiling me & for making me feel more like your daughter than your daughter in law. #Happymothersday #Sasuma #Ma." Earlier in the day, Preity had posted a photograph with her mother on Instagram and wrote: "Happiness is seeing your mother smile. Happy Mother's Day to meri ma & the center of my universe. Thank you for being my moral compass, my strength & all things nice inside of me. Love you to the moon & back #Happymothersday #MeriMa #mothersday #Throwback." Earlier in the day, Kareena posted a throwback photograph with her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor and captioned: "The Rock of Gibraltar with her cubs." --IANS