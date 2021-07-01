Kareena Kapoor finishes 21 years in Bollywood

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the 21st anniversary of her debut film "Refugee" on Wednesday and shared an edited video of a special moment in the film.





The "3 Idiots" actor picked up her Instagram handle and posted a special video with the caption "21 years. Thanks, happiness, blessings, motivation, passion … 21 years … I" to celebrate the day. I marked it. I'm ready. Thank you for your continued love and support. JPDuttaJPFilms @ bachchan @ nidhiduttaofficial. "In the video, Karina could be seen in the movie scene with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan. The photo also showed them at the movie premiere, along with movie director JP Datta.





In 2000, Karina took a big break on the other side of Abishek as a "refugee". The film also featured Sunil Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Anupamkar, Klubushan Calvanda and Lina Roy. Along with Karina, she made her debut in Bollywood.





Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor whose last movie was "Angrezi Medium" will then be seen in "Laal Singh Chadha," co-starring on the other side of Aamir Khan. Bollywood Flick, conducted by Advate Chandan, is a remake of Hollywood's classic Forrest Gump.





Apart from "Lars Shinchadda", Karina is also part of the epic "Tact" in the time of filmmaker Karan Johar. (ANI)









—ANI

