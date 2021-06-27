Kangana shows 'what growing up in film industry looks like'

Mumbai: Kangana on Sunday posted a video collage on her Instagram. The clip features her giving interviews from 2006 to now in 2021.





Alongside the video, she wrote a note, which read: "My sister sent this to me a fan made video, made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry looks like, I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing not struggling to make career that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry."





Kangana stepped into the glitzy world of showbiz in 2006 with "Gangster". She was then seen in films such as "Life in a ...Metro", "Fashion", "One Upon A Time in Mumbaai", "Krrish 3", "Queen", "Tanu Weds Manu", "Judgementall Hai Kya" and "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi".





She added: "But it also gave me lot of time if today I feel after starting from a scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success I can still start from a scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time."





Kangana then quoted a line from the Bhagavad Gita.





"I truly believe in what Krishna said in Geeta, every thing that appears bad has some good in it and everything that appears good at the surface definitely carries the seed of some bad in its womb whether or not we see it that's our problem but that does not change the nature of reality.





"BTW thanks for the video," she added.





Speaking about her upcoming slate of work, Kangana has her plate full. She will be seen in a string of films such as "Thalaivi", "Dhaakad", "Tejas" and "Emergency".

—IANS

