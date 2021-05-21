Top
Home > Showbiz > Bollywood News > Kangana Ranaut praises Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2 trailer

Kangana Ranaut praises Samantha Akkineni in 'The Family Man 2' trailer

 The Hawk |  21 May 2021 9:52 AM GMT

Kangana Ranaut praises Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2 trailer
Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday shared an Instagram note praising South star Samantha Akkineni in the trailer of the upcoming web-series "The Family Man 2". The trailer dropped the day before.

"This girl has my heart @samantharuthprabhuoffl," wrote Kangana, sharing a snapshot of the trailer featuring Samantha.

The second season of the popular web series "The Family Man" will premiere on June 4. Manoj Bajpayee returns in the starring role with Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

South star Samantha marks her digital debut as antagonist of the show.

Updated : 21 May 2021 9:52 AM GMT
Tags:    Kangana Ranaut   Samantha Akkineni   The Family Man 2   

