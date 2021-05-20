Kaia Gerber thanks mom Cindy Crawford for letting her make fashion mistakes

los Angeles: Model Kaia Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford, said she is grateful to her mother for letting her make fashion mistakes.

"The best style advice my mom has given me is less is more. She also let me make fashion mistakes, which I appreciate a lot. I think the biggest mistake that I made was trying to dress up a lot. When I was off duty, when I first started modelling, I was wearing heels all the time and full looks that lasted one season," Gerber said in a clip for Vogue's "7 Days, 7 looks" series, according to a report in contactmusic.com.



She said her fashion style is similar to her mother's.

"My mom always referenced very classic looks. So, I get that from her. She always gave me very staple pieces to have, to travel with that you can interchange. Sometimes, I will see a picture of my mom and I think it's me. This happened the other day. I posted a picture in this Marc Jacobs plaid dress, and she texted me and she's like, 'Kaia, I swear to God, I had that dress in the nineties', and she sent me a picture, and it was the exact same dress," said Gerber.

--IANS