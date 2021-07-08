Jacqueline Fernandez introduces her character Kanika in 'Bhoot Police'

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media on Thursday to introduce her character in the upcoming horror-comedy film "Bhoot Police". Jacqueline's characters in the film is called Kanika.

In the photo, Jacqueline can be seen standing in a field holding a whip in her left hand with a spooky looking scarecrow in the background.

The actress wrote: "Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip."

The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features actors Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS