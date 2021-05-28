Top
Isha Malviya, Priyanka Chaudhary choose their wedding dresses for 'Udaariyaan'

 The Hawk |  28 May 2021 7:43 AM GMT

Isha Malviya, Priyanka Chaudhary choose their wedding dresses for Udaariyaan
Mumbai: Actresses Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chaudhary will choose their special attire for an upcoming wedding sequence in the show "Udaariyaan".

Isha, who plays role of Jasmine is getting married on the show, and Priyanka, id Jasmine's sister Tejo.


Priyanka says that she has always been fond of dressing up at weddings.

"I have always been a fan of weddings. I remember whenever a close one got married, I would go on a never-ending shopping spree. I feel that along with all the dance and celebration, picking the perfect outfit for weddings is the most important and exciting part. So, when Isha and I were told about the upcoming wedding track, we were both super excited, and we decided to pick our own wedding dresses," she says.

Isha adds that Priyanka and she have spent hours designing their looks.

"Both Priyanka and I are die-hard shopaholics, and we love traditional dresses. Priyanka and I had this thought almost at the same time when our director told us about the wedding sequence, that we would select our dresses. We were both overjoyed and spent hours with our designer, planning the perfect look. It was as if I was shopping for my wedding! We are both really happy with our outfits, which are absolutely stunning and perfectly bring out the flavour of Punjab," she says about the wedding sequence in the Colors show.

—IANS

