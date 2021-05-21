Top
Home > Showbiz > Bollywood News > Himanshi Khuranas grocery therapy is an instant hit on social media

Himanshi Khurana's grocery therapy is an instant hit on social media

 The Hawk |  21 May 2021 10:15 AM GMT

Himanshi Khuranas grocery therapy is an instant hit on social media
X




Mumbai: Punjabi star and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Himanshi Khurana has revealed her therapy mantra in a new social media post, and the idea seems to be trending.

In a picture that has garnered over 3,29,984 likes, Himanshi is seen striking a casual pose at a grocery store. She turns out in in a printed peplum blouse and denims, with minimum make-up.

"My therapy is grocery shopping," Himanshi Khurana captioned the Instagram image.





Himanshi Khurana made her debut in the Punjabi Music industry with the song "Jodi: Big day party" in 2010. She gained greater fandom in Bigg Boss 13, where she also met model-rapper Asim Riaz. Her chemistry with Asim on and off the screen continues to make waves. Professionally, they have appeared in songs like "Kalla sohna nai" and "Khyaal rakhya kar" among others.

—IANS

Updated : 21 May 2021 10:15 AM GMT
Tags:    Himanshi Khurana   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X