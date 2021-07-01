Gracy Goswami's telly avatar inspired her to write short stories

Mumbai: Actress Gracy Goswami, who plays Ranjan in the show "Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye", says her character encouraged her to take up writing. Ranjan, in the show, articulates love stories on a radio channel.





Gracy tells IANS: "Reading has always been a part of my life and I also love inculcating new habits into my routine. I feel every writer has a lifecycle. I started writing small phrases daily in my book and started expressing my thoughts which is all because of the character of Ranjan that I am playing in the show."





The actress adds: "I am still developing the skills of writing short stories. It's nice to see myself indulge in a new hobby; it feels great, and I urge everyone to pick up one hobby that they wish to pursue and enjoy the process of learning."





"Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.





--IANS



