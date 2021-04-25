Bollywood should not lose its song and dance flavor: Choreographer Geeta Kapur

Mumbai: Noted choreographer Geeta Kapur, who is as one of the judges on dance reality show "Super Dancer", says the storytelling format may have undergone change in Bollywood but song and dance as its core should remain intact. Kapur started her career at the age of 15 when she joined the troupe of noted Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan and later assisted her in films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Dil Toh Pagal Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham", "Mohabbatein" and "Kal Ho Na Ho".

Kapur has also choreographed for films like "Fiza", "Asoka", "Saathiya", "Heyy Babyy", "Tees Maar Khan" and others. The 47-year-old choreographer expressed her disappointment over the lack of 'grandeur' in Hindi movie songs today, but said there are a few directors and creative people who are keeping the culture alive.

"For me, Bollywood is all about song and dance. This essence shouldn't go away. There are changes in the way we make our movies, we evolve and that is ok, but the flavour should always stay. I hope Bollywood doesn't change its flavor.

"My all time favorite songs are 'Hoto pe aisi baat', 'Piya tose naina', 'Kaate nahi katate', 'tip tip barsa', 'Choli ke peeche' and 'Maar dala', all these songs are visual treat. I would want to see the grandeur of the songs," Kapur told PTI. Like her colleagues Remo D'Souza, Bosco Kapur too hopes to direct a full-fledged film someday and it does not need to be dance movie. "I don't think I will ever direct something dance based. Just because dancing is my forte doesn't mean I should do a movie on it. Too many of our colleagues are doing that. I might direct something dark or a thriller."

Kapur has been involved with many dance based reality shows but "Super Dancer" holds a special place in her heart. Co-judged by actor Shilpa Shetty and filmmaker Anurag Basu, the latest season of the kids-based show airs on Sony Entertainment television channel.

"This show has heart, it has simplicity, it is all about the joy of dancing and it is not technical. The show is relatable with the audience, especially the kids," Kapur said.

She said all the judges share a warm bond with the children. "Shilpa has a beautiful bond with the kids, she relates to them as she herself is a mother of two. I am connecting with older and younger children, while dada (Anurag Basu) has immense knowledge about food and culture of each region. So when people from different places come on the show, he talks to them about the popularity of the region," she added.

