Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy unite on screen for first time post marriage

Mumbai: Actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, who got married in 2018, will be seen romancing on camera in the music video of an upcoming track shot in Kashmir.

While details are under wraps, the actors have shot for the track in a remote location in Srinagar.

"It's very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity to surprise them," says Gautam.

For Pankhuri, working with Gautam for the first time after marriage is a great experience.

"It feels blissful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. We are having the best time and hope that reflects on-screen and that people love the song," she says.

Gautam will soon be seen as Major Samar in the OTT film "State Of Siege : Temple Attack". The film is slated to release on July 9.

