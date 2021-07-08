For Sunny Leone 'Cycling Is The New Glam'

Mumbai: Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Thursday to share her glam quotient. She posted pictures posing near a bicycle and talked about taking one's health seriously.

"When it's finally crossed 100... you gotta take care of your health!! #Cycling is the new #GLAM," she wrote.

In the pictures, the actress wears a red dress and red heels.

In the past, too, Sunny has shared her love for cycling on social media.

Sunny's upcoming projects are "Shero" and "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon". —IANS