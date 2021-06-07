Elli AvrRam flaunts her nunchucks skills

Mumbai: Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam hits aggro mode in her new Instagram post on Monday. She posted a video clip where she is seen honing her skills with the nunchucks, a traditional martial arts weapon consisting of two sticks connected with a short chain or rope.



In the clip, Elli is dressed in a blue bralette paired with black yoga pants and she practices using the weapon in the gym.

"Hello Monday #beabadass #letsdothis#putyourheadonmyshoulder #lol#ElliAvrRam #yourstruly," she wrote as caption.

Nanchucks were memorably made popular way back in the eighties by the original martial arts superstar Bruce Lee in his films.

Elli's last Bollywood outing was last year's "Malang". Earlier this year she was seen in the dance number "Har funn maula" with Aamir Khan in the film "Koi Jaane Na".





—IANS