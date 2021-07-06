Dilip Kumar still in hospital, health improving: Saira Banu

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar's health is improving. The 98-year-old is currently recuperating in hospital.





The actor's wife, actress Saira Banu Khan, issued a statement late on Monday updating about his health.





The statement issued on Dilip Kumar's Twitter account, reads: "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha'Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan."





Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital, Khar, on June 29, after reportedly complaining of breathlessness.





A statement was issued on his behalf on Twitter the following day. It read: "Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab."





—IANS



