Dilip Kumar's funeral to take place this evening in Santacruz

 The Hawk |  7 July 2021 4:48 AM GMT

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, passed away here in the early hours of Wednesday, his family and aides said.


"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," said the thespian's longtime aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet at daybreak.



Farooqui said that the grief-struck family is discussing the funeral modalities and the last rites are likely to be held at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santacruz west, around 5 p.m. this evening.


Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues.


His wife Saira Banu Khan had earlier tweeted about his improving medical condition. But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope and he passed away around dawn on Wednesday.


Source: IANS


