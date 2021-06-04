Top
Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawlas 5G lawsuit, fines her Rs 20 lakh

Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla's 5G lawsuit, fines her Rs 20 lakh

 The Hawk |  4 Jun 2021 12:17 PM GMT

Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawlas 5G lawsuit, fines her Rs 20 lakh
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday dismissed with a cost of Rs 20 lakh actress Juhi Chawla's lawsuit challenging the 5G wireless network technology and said the plea was defective and filed for gaining publicity.

Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs -- Chawla and two others -- have abused and misused the process of law and wasted the court's time.

The court said the suit was filed to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in repeated interruptions by unknown persons.

The court also issued contempt notices against unknown persons and asked the Delhi police to identify them.

After pronouncement of order, Chawla's counsel sought a stay on the verdict which was outrightly denied by the court.

—PTI

Updated : 4 Jun 2021 12:17 PM GMT
