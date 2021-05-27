'Dabangg 2' actress Sandeepa Dhar recreates 'Munni badnaam' in web show

Mumbai: Actress Sandeepa Dhar worked in the Salman Khan blockbuster "Dabangg 2" in 2012. She recently had a chance to recreate the popular number "Munni badnaam hui" from the first "Dabangg" film of 2010, for her web show "Chattis Aur Maina", where plays a dancer.

"'Dabangg 2' holds a very special place in my heart as it was like a dream come true for me to work with a thorough gentleman like Salman Khan and everyone knows he's such a nice person. Now, as I gear up for the release of 'Chattis Aur Maina', life has come a full circle, as I danced to the tunes of 'Munni badnaam' from 'Dabangg' in the show," Sandeepa tells IANS.

"One of my most memorable moments was working with Salman Khan. It was immensely surreal to share screen space with him in my very second film," she says.

Sandeepa Dhar has also been seen in the Bollywood film "Heropanti", and OTT shows like "Abhay", "MumBhai", and "Bisaat".

"Chattis Aur Maina" will stream digitally from May 28.

—IANS