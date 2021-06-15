CBI Still Probing Sushant's Case From All Angles

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still probing the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput from all angles and no closure report has been filed yet, sources said on Monday.

The CBI's remark came after several media reports claimed that the agency has filed a closure report in the case.

A CBI source related to the development said that the probe is still on.

The agency is investigating all the angles connected to the death of Rajput, the source said.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14 last year. The CBI took over the probe on the recommendation of the Bihar government on a complaint filed by the late actor's father.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the alleged financial irregularities and the drugs angle related to the case.

—IANS