Top
Home > Showbiz > Bollywood News > Akshay Kumar hospitalised due to Covid-19

Akshay Kumar hospitalised due to Covid-19

 The Hawk |  5 April 2021 6:07 AM GMT

Akshay Kumar hospitalised due to Covid-19
X

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been admitted to hospital with Covid-19. Akshay took to social media on Monday to share the health update.

Thank you everyone for your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care, " Akshay Kumar tweeted.

On Sunday, the actor tweeted to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is living under home quarantine.

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming film "Ram Setu". Meanwhile, 45 crew members from the sets of the film have reportedly tested Covid positive, following which the shoot has been halted, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president B. N. Tiwari told indianexpress.com.

—IANS

Updated : 5 April 2021 6:07 AM GMT
Tags:    Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar   Akshay Kumar   Covid 19   FWICE   Tweeter   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X