Bollywood celebrities wish for Happy Father's Day

Mumbai: On Father's Day occasion, some of Bollywood's celebrities made a heartwarming wish to their beloved father.

Actor Akshay Kumar visited Instagram and posted a collage of his black-and-white photographs with his father. The collage also includes a photo of Akshay posing with her son Arrab and daughter Nitara.

"My dad gave me a sea of ??love and wisdom. If I could give my children a few drops, my job here would be fine," he writes.

Actor Anushka Sharma posted a series of photos of her father and her husband, Cricketer Virat Kohli, who recently became the father of her daughter Vamika.

"Two most exemplary men." Get me "two 100. It is full of abundant love and grace. The best father a daughter can have, "she wrote.

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared how to do his best to put into practice the principles of life of his deceased father Sunil Dutt.

"Dad has always taught me to treat everyone equally, give love and respect, and be kind. I have children with the same values ??that you have always been my ideals. I'm trying to share with you, "he posted on Instagram.

Sanjay is the beloved father of three children, Trishala, Shahraan and Iqra.

On a special occasion, actor Soha Ali Khan shared some invisible photos of his deceased father and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

"You are loved beyond words and are immeasurably missed," she wrote on Instagram.

Actor Sara Ali Khan also wanted her "Ava" Saif Ali Khan on social media. She uploaded two photos of her and her brother Ibrahim posing with her father Saif Ali Khan.

"Happy Father's Day ABBA," she captioned the post.

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a list of qualities absorbed from her deceased father.

"To be loyal, honest, compassionate, and a true friend … these are the qualities I learned to absorb in my life and a gift from my father …. He gave me independence and I was able to learn from my mistakes, but through which I knew he always had my back … it was all his Thanks … everything and all of us … I hope he's still proud of him forever, "writes Anil.

Actor Ayushmann Khurana also wrote a moving note on his father, PK Fræna, an astrologer. In his post, he revealed that his father was behind the spelling of the name "double ns and double rs".

"We got it from him. Discipline. Love for music, poetry, movies and art. He studied law but was always interested in astrology. He doubled my name. That's why behind ns and double rs. At the same time he also teaches us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and that our good karma can replace any astrologer. My friend, philosopher, guide. My father @ astrologer.pkhurrana "he wrote in a memo.

Actors Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty have also expressed their love for their father on social media. —ANI