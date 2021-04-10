Taapsee's mantra: Suit up, smile up, show up













































Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a mantra in life that she follows.

"Suit up... smile up.... show up," she wrote as caption on Instagram, with a picture where she is dressed in burnt orange pants paired with a white shirt and a blazer.





The actress is currently busy shooting for "Shabaash Mithu", based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.



She also has "Looop Lapeta", "Haseen Dilruba" and "Rashmi Rocket" coming up.

—IANS