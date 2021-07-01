Big B shares uber-cool picture of him riding a Harley, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the coolest stars in the Indian film industry, and his latest post featuring him riding a Harley Davidson is proof of the same!





Big B took to his Instagram handle and dug out an old poster of his 2011 film 'Bbuddha Hoga Tera Baap'. In the picture, the veteran star looks dashing as he is seen wearing a black leather jacket while riding a Harley Davidson motorbike.





He captioned the post, "riding a Harley is a world of its own".





Soon after the 'Don' star shared the picture, celebrity followers and fans chimed into the comments section and left a string of emoticons and complimentary messages to praise his look.





The post also caught his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's attention and cheering for his grandfather as always, she took to the comments section and wrote, "The coolest" along with a fire emoticon.





Big B is one of the most active celebrities on social media and he keeps on sharing such interesting posts for his millions of fans.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has plenty of projects in his kitty including 'Chehre', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and 'Mayday'. He is currently shooting for 'Goodbye' in Mumbai. (ANI)



