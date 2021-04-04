Priyanka Chopra Jonas Redefines Beauty, Shares Transformation Video

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the definition of beauty. She posted a transformation video on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a bathrobe.

"And she gave no f***s. Not even one. And she lived happily ever after. The end. Beauty is however you choose to define it," Priyanka wrote alongside the clip.





Speaking about her work, Priyanka has been riding high on the success of the OTT film The White Tiger. She has executive-produced the film and also essayed a role in the film which is making its presence felt in the awards season.

—IANS