Anupam Kher is an acting institution in himself: Prasad Kadam

Mumbai: Filmmaker Prasad Kadam, who recently directed Anupam Kher in the short film "Happy Birthday", calls the veteran actor an "acting institution".

"Anupam sir has been working in this industry for 37 years. I wasn't even born when he did his first film. He has not just worked with some of the finest filmmakers in India, but abroad too. He is an acting institution in himself and knows every detailed aspect of filmmaking as he has directed a feature," Prasad tells IANS.

He adds: "It was a challenge to direct him. I thought I have achieved something in life, when he watched the first cut of 'Happy Birthday' and said it has turned out good. His compliments meant a lot."

"Happy Birthday" features Aahana Kumra with Kher and was nominated in four categories -- Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Short Film -- at the New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF) 2021. The film bagged two awards, in Best Actor and Best Short Film categories.

"Any award makes you feel special. Getting recognised on international platforms, competing with films from all around the world and winning is even bigger. As a young filmmaker it motivates to do even better," he signs off.

