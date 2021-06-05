Top
Home > Showbiz > Bollywood News > Anita Hassanandani: Woke up to some nonsensical news about Pearl Puri, It is not true

Anita Hassanandani: Woke up to some nonsensical news about Pearl Puri, It is not true

 The Hawk |  5 Jun 2021 11:51 AM GMT

Anita Hassanandani: Woke up to some nonsensical news about Pearl Puri, It is not true
X

Mumbai: Television actress Anita Hassanandani took to social media on Saturday to express her shock and disbelief over the news of "Naagin 3" co-star Pearl V. Puri being arrested for allegedly molesting and raping a minor.

"Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I'm sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri," Anita Hassanandani shared in an Instagram post using the hashtag #ISTANDWITHPEARL.

Anita also shared a photograph with Pearl on her Instagram post.

Anita's Instagram post comes at a time when "Naagin 3" actor Pearl has been arrested by Palghar police in Maharashtra in connection with the alleged molestation and rape of a child.

The 31-year-old actor has been booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl, officials said here on Saturday.

An official statement on behalf of the actor is awaited.

—IANS

Updated : 5 Jun 2021 11:51 AM GMT
Tags:    Anita Hassanandani   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X