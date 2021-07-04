Top
Home > Showbiz > Bollywood News > Ananya Panday has her Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment

Ananya Panday has her 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' moment

 The Hawk |  4 July 2021 4:20 PM GMT

Ananya Panday has her Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment
X

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram to put up a series of pictures from a beach. However, more than the photographs, the witty caption entertainer her followers.

The actress said that she was having a "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai" moment, a reference to Hrithik Roshan starrer in which the protagonists get abandoned on an island.

In a white dress with an oversized bomber jacket, Ananya posed in the pictures posted on Sunday and captioned them as: "Having my 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' moment with myself (it clearly didn't end well)."

MS Education Academy

On the work front, Ananya has a film with Vijay Deverakonda titled "Liger" and Shakun Batra's directorial next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. —IANS

Updated : 4 July 2021 4:20 PM GMT
Tags:    Ananya Panday   Bollywood   Instagram   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X