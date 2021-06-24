Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's 'Filhall 2' teaser to drop on June 30

Mumbai: The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's "Filhall 2" music video is all set to drop on June 30. Akshay shared a first-look poster of the song on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.





In the image, Akshay is seen riding a bike dressed in a black shirt, blue denims and sunglasses, while Nupur, who is the sister of actress Kriti Sanon, is seen sitting behind him, holding him and resting her head on his shoulder.





"And the pain continues... If Filhall touched your heart , Filhaal 2 -- Mohabbat will touch your soul Here's the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June! @nupursanon @bpraak @ammyvirk @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira@azeemdayani @varung0707@hypenq_pr @desimelodies #Filhaal2 #Filhaal2Mohabbat #DesiMelodies," Akshay wrote as caption.





The song is composed by B Praak, the lyrics are penned by Jaani. It is directed by Arvindr Khaira.





"Filhall" dropped in November 2019 and became an instant hit. The video currently has 1,018,249,237 views on YouTube and has over seven million likes on the website.-IANS



