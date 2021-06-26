Aishwarya Narkar: 'Saat Tareekh' Is A Story That Needs To Be Told

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Narkar, who will soon be seen in a short film "Saat Tareekh", says that it is a story that is important and it needs to be told.

Talking to IANS about the short film, Aishwarya says: "When the director of the film Kartik Singh met me and gave me a narration of 'Saat Tareekh', I knew that this is an unusual story and needs to be said. In India, rape is a serious issue and we should all do something. All the time we only talk about it."

She adds: "Through 'Saat Tareekh' we are trying to say that a mother is someone who teaches her family and also makes our society aware of many things. So, when a son commits a crime, a mother should always take the right step to punish him."

"The way Kartik has written the script, the character graph was accurate. As an actor I just needed to think about it and deliver my lines. The thoughts that the mother expressed are so powerful that I could easily connect with them," she says.

Speaking about her career path Aishwarya says: "I have mostly done regional work in Marathi and also some work in Hindi. I personally feel an artiste's work should not be restricted due to language. I would like to be associated with a show in which I can convey a message to our society and entertain viewers." —IANS