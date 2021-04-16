Priyanka Chopra is grateful to be 'living in the light'

Top
 The Hawk |  16 April 2021 11:57 AM GMT

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a glamorous picture on Friday morning.

In the sunkissed picture, Priyanka looks stunning, with her hair open and light make up. She is dressed in a beige top and wears a necklace. She wrote about how she is grateful for all that she has in her life.

"Living in the light. #grateful," she wrote.


Meanwhile, Priyanka was the first presenter at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards which was held last week. She was clicked in a fiery red jacket with an open neckline. She teamed this up with ivory harem pants.

The actress is currently shooting for the series "Citadel". Most details of the drama series are under wraps and all that is known is that Richard Madden will co-star in the series.

—IANS

The Hawk


