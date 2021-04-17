Why Rannvijay Singha never bothers about his position in industry

Mumbai: Actor Rannvijay Singha never bothers about what position he enjoys in the industry, as long as he can provide for his family.

"My priorities are not about making a place (in the industry) or not, that is not the question. (The) Question is if I have been able to provide for my family, friends and people around me. Yes, I have done that," he told IANS.

The actor says this has been his goal all along. "Whether it was as an actor, presenter, influencer or brand ambassador, the intention of working for me was to provide," he says.

Rannvijay, who is currently a part of the series "Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends", is known for hosting reality shows such as "Roadies" and "Splitsvilla". He says he is lucky that his work revolves around the things that he is passionate about.

"The kind of things that I enjoyed were adventure, sports, family. My career is what my passions are. So I can enjoy and have fun. It makes no difference if I have a place or not in the industry. There are no ranks here. It's not like the army. For different people, priorities are different," he says.

"Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends" casts him as a cop.

—IANS