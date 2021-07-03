Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce, will co-parent son Azad

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao announced their separation on Saturday. The couple, who has been married for 15 years, share a son Azad Rao Khan together.





The couple, who issued a joint statement on Saturday making the announcement, revealed that they will continue to be co-parents for their son Azad.





Aamir and Kiran's joint statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."





"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," it further read.





"A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey," the statement concluded.





The duo met on the sets of 'Lagaan' where Kiran worked as an assistant director. After spending some time together, the two got hitched on December 28, 2005. Aamir and Kiran welcomed their first son Azad through surrogacy in 2011.





Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got divorced after 16 years of marriage in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is awaiting the release of his film 'Laal Singh Chadha'. It is the official Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump'. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. (ANI)



