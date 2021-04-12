Top
BAFTA 2021: Priyanka says it's great time to be a cartoon in Covid era

 The Hawk |  12 April 2021 9:29 AM GMT

London: Animated film characters have had a great year -- no social distancing, no quarantine. It's a great time to be a cartoon," Priyanka said, before revealing the winning film's name at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Pete Docter's "Soul" was the winner in the category, beating competition from niminees such as "Onward" and "Wolfwalkers".

Moments before the award celebration started, Priyanka and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, were photographed together.

Priyanka wore a fiery red embroidered jacket with an open neckline and paired it with ivory harem pants. Nick chose a classy wardrobe. He looked dapper in black suit and a crisp white shirt.

—IANS

