Aditi Rao Hydari's Telugu debut film 'Sammohanam' turns three

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut in Telugu films with "Sammohanam", which released on this day three years ago. She went down memory lane and recalled the time she was offered the film.

Aditi played Sameera, a character that reflected the struggles of a working woman on a daily basis.

Talking about "Sammohanam" completing three years, Aditi said: "Firsts are always special. I heard this story over a phone call with (Director) Mohan Krishna Indraganti. I loved the story and said yes immediately."

She added: "There were lots of well-meaning people who told me to do a more typical big-ticket film as my first Telugu film. I loved 'Sammohanam' and I went with my gut and I'm so happy that I did."

Aditi's upcoming projects include "Hey Sinamika" opposite Dulquer Salman, and "Maha Samudram" starring Sharwanand and Siddharth.

—IANS