Webinar organised on self realisation through yoga meditation

Shimla (The Hawk):The Yogananda Centre for Theology (YCT) at Shoolini University organised it's fourth webinar entitled " Self realisation through yoga meditation". The eminent speakers for the event were Prof. Prem Kumar Khosla, Chancellor, Shoolini University and Patron, YCT and Dr. Kedar Nath Banerjee Professor Emeritus, Spiritualism Shoolini University. Dr. Banerjee is a B.Tech from IIT Mumbai and Ph.D. in Economics and Management from Lisbon University, Portugal.





On the occasion, Prof. Prem Kumar Khosla emphasised on the Importance of meditation and Yoga and said that it is a part of Indian and Hindu heritage. He also talked about Mahavatar Babaji and Lahari Mahasaya ji and shared that how the science of kriya yoga was rejuvenated through them. He shared many stories from Autobiography of a Yogi (a famous spiritual classic). Prof Khosla explained Pranayama and its importance and said that all people especially the young minds must add 15 minutes of meditation in their lifestyle.





Dr. Kedar Nath Banerjee, talked about Ashtanga yoga in the modern context. He briefed about Vedas, Upanishads. He further added that everyone wants peace, tranquility, and bliss. Dr. Kedar Nath also explained how Patanjali sutra is dedicated to mental and physical wellbeing. Our main goal should be to attain eternal peace and bliss and which is obtained only through understanding the importance of Astanga yoga.





Mr. Vivek Atray Chairman, YCT presented closing remarks and shared how Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda spread the message of yoga meditation in the world. Dr. Prerna Bhardwaj Co-ordinator, YCT and Dr. Supriya Srivastava, Assistant Prof. organised the webinar along with Dr. Lalit Sharma Assistant Prof. from Pharmaceutical Sciences Shoolini University.



